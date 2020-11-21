Feds seek death penalty for MS-13 gang leader accused of gruesome NY murders

The Justice Department has authorized federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against an MS-13 gang leader charged in connection to seven slayings — including the gruesome baseball bat bludgeoning of two teenage girls, according to court papers.

Jairo Saenz, 24, faces execution if convicted of any of the killings.

Saenz, second in command of the Brentwood/Central Islip chapter of the Sailors Locos Salvatruchas Westside clique, is charged in connection to the Long Island slayings of Michael Johnson, Oscar Acosta, Kayla Cuevas, Nisa Mickens, Javier Castillo, Dewann Stacks, and Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla.

Best friends Mickens, 15, and Cuevas, 16, were beaten with bats and hacked to death with machetes in Brentwood in a crime so brutal it sparked national outrage.

While in jail, Saenz has allegedly participated in violent attacks on other inmates, assaulted corrections officers, and attempted to identify cooperating witnesses for retaliation, according to the papers filed in federal court in Central Islip.

Prosecutors announced over the summer that they intend to seek the death penalty against Jairo Saenz’s brother, Alexi Saenz, who President Trump called a “bloodthirsty MS-13 leader.”

The vicious transnational gang has left dozens of mutilated bodies buried in shallow graves across Long Island.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.