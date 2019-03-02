Feds raid fentanyl and heroin mill in affluent New York City suburb

Federal agents busted a heroin and fentanyl mill in an affluent New York City suburb and arrested five people, according to reports.

The bust Friday in the Westchester County town of Ardsley resulted in the seizure of five kilograms of fentanyl and six kilograms of heroin.

“The fentanyl alone has the potency to kill nearly over 2 million people." Ray Donovan of the Drug Enforcement Administration said, according to Westchester Journal News.

The DEA charged Braulio Mata, 31, Jose Garcia, 44, Yarly Mendoza-Delorbe, 20, Ramon Arcena Alfe, 47, and Dinnell Duarte Hernandez, 32, with possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Mata, Garcia and Mendoza-Delorbe, residents of the raided home, were also charged with conspiracy, according to the paper.

The suburban home where the raid took place was a rental, WABC-TV reported.

The owner told the station he rented the home in December but was unaware of any illegal activity.

"Am I surprised? Yeah, it's a quiet neighborhood, nothing really happens here," a woman, who lives on the block, told the station. "But it happens."

In 2018, synthetic opioids, primarily illegal fentanyl, were involved in nearly 50 percent (19,413) opioid-related deaths, up from 14 percent (3,007) in 2010, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.