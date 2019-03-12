Feds charge Georgia woman with supporting cyber caliphate

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged a 20-year-old Georgia woman with conspiring to support the Islamic State.

Kim Anh Vo was arrested Tuesday and scheduled to appear in federal court in Augusta on charges of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

It was not immediately clear whether she had a defense attorney.

Authorities said Vo joined an online group called the United Cyber Caliphate that pledged allegiance to Islamic State Group and spread propaganda on its behalf.

Prosecutors said Vo recruited members to the group to assist in hacking efforts.

They said the group published so-called "kill lists" containing the names of American soldiers and State Department officials.

One list included the names and address of more than 3,600 people in the New York City area.