FedEx driver delivers three shooting victims to Atlanta emergency room

A FedEx driver is being hailed by the company this week after helping deliver three shooting victims to the emergency room of an Atlanta hospital.

The driver, who declined to be identified, was flagged down by the victims Monday night as he drove through the northeast part of the city, police told Fox5 Atlanta. He then picked them up and rushed four miles to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they received treatment. The three men — and a fourth victim who arrived in a separate car — are now all expected to make a full recovery.

"I drove to the hospital and I was on the phone with 911 at the same time," the driver told the station. "I was basically just surfing through traffic."

BODYCAM CAPTURES ATLANTA POLICE OFFICER RESCUING MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Atlanta police say they believe the shooting was related to a drug deal gone wrong. No charges have been filed yet.

FedEx, meanwhile, commended the driver for his actions.

“First and foremost, our thoughts remain focused on the well-being of those involved in this incident," the company said. "FedEx Ground commends the quick action taken by this service provider employee and is proud of the many contributions that our team members and vendors make to our communities every day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta Police Officer Tasheena Brown told Fox5 Atlanta that the driver "was just being a good citizen."

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.