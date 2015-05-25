Expand / Collapse search
ECONOMY
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Federal Reserve survey finds moderate growth with strong dollar hurting some industries

By | Associated Press
In this March 24, 2015 photo, roofers work on a new home in Panama City, Fla. The Federal Reserve releases its Beige Book report on Wednesday, April 15, 2015. (Andrew Wardlow/News Herald via AP)

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve says the U.S. economy was growing at a moderate pace from mid-February through the end of March although the harsh winter, the rising value of the dollar and a big plunge in oil prices were having adverse effects on some industries.

In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed says that eight of its 12 banking regions described the economy as growing at either a moderate or modest pace with two others — Atlanta and Kansas City — describing conditions as steady.

The report said that demand for manufactured goods was mixed with the strong dollar cutting into demand for exports.

The information included in the report will be used by Fed policymakers when they next meet on April 28-29.