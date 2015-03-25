Federal jury ready for first full day of deliberations at NYC cannibal-plot trial

A jury is set to begin its first full day of deliberations Friday in the case of a New York City police officer accused of conspiring to kill and cannibalize women.

The jury in federal court in Manhattan deliberated for more than an hour late Thursday as it began deciding the fate of Officer Gilberto Valle (VAL'-ee). The 28-year-old officer is charged with conspiring to kidnap, kill and cannibalize as many as six women that he knew, including his wife. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Jurors went to work after a prosecutor described Valle as a "sexually sadistic individual" who took steps to kill even though no women were harmed. A defense lawyer told jurors that Valle fantasized about doing sick things to women he knew but would not hurt anyone.