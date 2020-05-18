Federal judge tells Los Angeles to find shelter for homeless near freeways, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

LOS ANGELES-- A federal judge last week ordered Los Angeles to provide some kind of shelter for about 4,000 homeless residents who are living near freeways in the city, a report said.

LOS ANGELES MAKES MASKS AVAILABLE FOR ALL RESIDENTS

The Los Angeles Times reported that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued the preliminary injunction on Friday due to the inherent risk that the coronavirus has in the community. The paper said Carter issued guidelines for the city to follow, including proper social distancing at these locations, adequate hygiene options, nursing and security.

The coronavirus is highly contagious and the homeless population in any city is seen as among the most vulnerable.

He said it is "unreasonably dangerous for humans to live in areas that may, for example, be contaminated with lead or other carcinogenic substances,'' according to City News Service. "However, as with many issues involving individuals experiencing homelessness, no party appears to be addressing this problem with any urgency. The court hereby ORDERS that this subset of individuals experiencing homelessness be relocated away from freeway overpasses, underpasses, and ramps.''

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times reported that the order will begin to be enforced on Friday. The city has yet to respond to the order.