Federal agents to begin leaving Portland’s downtown

Federal agents and Black Lives Matter demonstrators have faced off at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

    In this July 24, 2020, file photo federal agents use crowd-control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter demonstrators during a protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File
    A federal officer holds a tear gas gun during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Federal officers guard the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse as a fire lit by protesters burns on the other side of a perimeter fence Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    Graphic shows generic green military fatigues of federal agents in Portland, Ore.
    Green lines cast by a protester's laser pointer enter the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse as federal officers work to keep protesters out Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    A federal officer dons a gas mask, as officers kept protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse early Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    A federal officer stands in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse during a Black Lives Matter protest Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. 
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
    As protesters gather behind a fence, federal officers work to maintain a perimeter in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. 
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    A federal officer, left, monitors security camera feeds while helping to keep protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    Protesters walk through chemical irritants dispersed by federal agents at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
