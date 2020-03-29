FDNY urges New Yorkers to call 911 for these specific reasons, amid large uptick in calls

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The FDNY has been swamped with thousands of calls in the last four days making it the busiest streak in the history of emergency medical services (EMS) in the midst of New York's coronavirus crisis, the agency told Fox News, urging New Yorkers to make emergency calls only when truly necessary.

First responders received some 6,200 calls for medical incidents on Friday, officials said. In the days prior, the FDNY received an estimated 5,700 calls on Tuesday, 5,800 on Wednesday, and 6,000 on Thursday.

The agency has seen the largest increase in "sick" calls in recent days and released a video on Saturday urging the public to call 911 only "during a real emergency."

New York has seen the largest number of coronavirus cases among the different states, growing to 59,513 with 965 deaths as of Sunday, despite a statewide stay-at-home order that Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued earlier in March.

The FDNY insisted that people go to emergency rooms only if they're suffering from serious symptoms such as a cardiac condition, difficulty breathing, choking or traumatic injury.

"Please allow first responders to assist those most in need," the FDNY wrote to accompany a video public service announcement on Twitter. "Only call 911 if you need help right away."

As of Saturday, 235 of its members -- including firefighters, EMS and civilians -- tested positive for COVID-19.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.