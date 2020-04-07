More than 1,300 FDNY members back at work after coronavirus-related absences

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

More than 1,300 New York City Fire Department members who reported testing positive for the coronavirus, were exposed to it or were suspected of having it, are now back on the job.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said Tuesday that the 1,310 EMTs, paramedics and firefighters are assuming their full duties as the department is “responding to a record number of medical calls" and continues to “meet this unprecedented challenge head on.”

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department who are demonstrating every single day throughout this pandemic why they are known as the best and the bravest,” Nigro added.

The FDNY made the announcement in a series of tweets, while also reminding New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.

“Please allow first responders to assist those most in need,” the department said.

The news comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the rate of once-sick officers returning to the ranks of its police department “has gotten very strong.”

“The vast majority of patrol officers in the NYPD are younger and very healthy people,” de Blasio said. “So, the extent they have been exposed to the virus – they are coming back rapidly.”

New York has the most coronavirus cases of any state in the U.S. As of Tuesday, it is reporting 138,836 positive tests, with 5,489 deaths.