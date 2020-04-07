Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

More than 1,300 FDNY members back at work after coronavirus-related absences

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Firefighters salute health care workers in New York CityVideo

Firefighters salute health care workers in New York City

Jimmy McCarthy, treasurer of FDNY Fire Officers Association and Lieutenant of Ladder 25 joins ‘Fox and Friends.’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

More than 1,300 New York City Fire Department members who reported testing positive for the coronavirus, were exposed to it or were suspected of having it, are now back on the job.

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said Tuesday that the 1,310 EMTs, paramedics and firefighters are assuming their full duties as the department is “responding to a record number of medical calls" and continues to “meet this unprecedented challenge head on.”

“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department who are demonstrating every single day throughout this pandemic why they are known as the best and the bravest,” Nigro added.

Can coronavirus 'reactivate' in recovered patients?

Can coronavirus 'reactivate' in recovered patients?

Dr. Nicole Saphier addresses a South Korean CDC study that reports 51% of recovered COVID-19 patients tested positive a second time

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

The FDNY made the announcement in a series of tweets, while also reminding New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency.

“Please allow first responders to assist those most in need,” the department said.

The news comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the rate of once-sick officers returning to the ranks of its police department “has gotten very strong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

“The vast majority of patrol officers in the NYPD are younger and very healthy people,” de Blasio said. “So, the extent they have been exposed to the virus – they are coming back rapidly.”

New York has the most coronavirus cases of any state in the U.S. As of Tuesday, it is reporting 138,836 positive tests, with 5,489 deaths.