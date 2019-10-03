Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

FBI urges public to help nab suspect pointing blue laser at planes landing in New York

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The FBI is searching for whoever is responsible for pointing a blue laser at airplanes inbound to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The laser appeared to emanate from the area of Roslyn, L.I., the FBI's New York Field Office said in a statement Thursday that urged anyone with information to reach out to their office.

LUFTHANSA PASSENGER CLAIMS HE WATCHED BAG GET LEFT ON TARMAC DURING TAKEOFF DESPITE ALERTING CREW

"Overall, the FBI has seen a recent increase in laser incidents across all New York City-area airports," said the statement, which did not specify how many flights were affected by the laser or when the incidents took place.

In 2017, the FAA received 6,754 reports of laser strikes on aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a 250 percent uptick since the FAA started tracking laser strikes in 2010.

Pilots have reported eye injuries as a result of the laser and officials warned that "pointing a laser at an aircraft presents danger to pilots, passengers, and those on the ground."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York, which consists of more than fifty local, state, and federal agencies, is leading the investigation.

The felony offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine, or both, the FBI said.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran