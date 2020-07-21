FBI probing whether suspect of shooting at NJ judge’s home is tied to killing of California lawyer

The women-hating lawyer suspected of killing a federal judge's son in New Jersey could be tied to the July 11 murder of a men's right's attorney in California, Fox News has learned.

FBI agents believe Manhattan attorney Roy Den Hollander, 69, a self-described anti-feminist, posed as a delivery driver on Sunday when he went to the home of Newark Federal Court Judge Esther Salas. He killed her son and wounded her husband. New York State police on Monday found Den Hollander dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County in upstate New York.

The victim in a California homicide, Marc Angelucci, was killed in his home in Crestline by a gunman posing as a delivery driver. The San Bernardino Sheriff's office was investigating Angelucci's murder without identifying a suspect, but the investigation is now in the hands of the FBI, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Mauricio Hurtado told Fox News Monday.

“The FBI asked to see certain things in our case to see if it's linked to their case,” he said.

Newark FBI spokeswoman Doreen Holder had no comment Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

Angelucci, 52, served as vice president of the National Coalition for Men, the group’s president Harry Crouch told CBS 2 Los Angeles.

“Apparently somebody came to the house, posed as a delivery person, and when he left, Marc was dead,” Crouch told the station.

“I immediately saw a link,” he said, referring to the two shootings.

Crouch told the station that Den Hollander was not a member of his organization. “Why isn’t he? Because I threw him out five or six years ago because he was a nut job,” he said.

Den Hollander made derogatory comments about Salas and her ethnicity in an online self-published 1,700-page book, according to reports.

He brought a lawsuit before Salas in 2015 challenging the constitutionality of the all-male military draft. She allowed a portion of the lawsuit to proceed in a 2019 ruling.

But shortly after that decision, Den Hollander bowed out, telling the attorney he picked to replace him that he had terminal cancer.

The judge's husband Mark Anderl, 63, was recovering in a hospital, authorities said.

Their son 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, a student at Catholic University in Washington, died at the scene.