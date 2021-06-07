Expand / Collapse search
FBI offers information reward after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi

Authorities believe the fires set in Alabama and Mississippi may be related

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The FBI has offered $2,500 rewards for tips that help track down and arrest people who allegedly set fires inside Walmart stores across two states. 

In a series of six tweets, the FBI posted photos of individuals in masks and hats that allegedly set fires in three different stores over the past two weeks.

Firefighters in Mobile, Alabama, extinguished fires set on May 27 and May 28 and different store locations some 9 miles apart. 

Investigators examining the Mobile fire determined that an accelerant was used. 

Two more fires were reported Friday in Gulfport, Mississippi, and were quickly dealt with. Fire Chief Joe Boney said the fire was small and extinguished before firefighters arrived. 

Witnesses said that a woman set one of the fires, using copy paper in one corner of the store, WDAM reported.  

Gulfport police spokesman Jason DuCre told WALA-TV that investigators also suspect that the fires in both states are connected. 

The FBI has asked anyone with information to call 251-438-3674. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

