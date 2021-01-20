Expand / Collapse search
FBI releases new wanted poster of suspected Capitol rioters

The FBI wants people to send in tips to its website

By Kash Patel, Kate Sheehy | New York Post
The FBI released a new wanted poster Wednesday featuring the photos of 10 more suspects allegedly tied to the deadly Capitol Building riots.

"ASSAULT ON FEDERAL OFFICERS AND VIOLENCE AT THE UNITED STATES CAPITOL," the feds wrote above the men’s headshots.

The snaps included one guy in a wacky outfit of blue gloves with white stars, a blue and white tie and red white and blue cape — with a white and gold hat on.

Another suspect had a tan helmet on his head.

The federal bureau urged people to send in tips to its website to help identify the men.

More than 100 people have been arrested in the violence so far, the feds have said.

On Tuesday, the FBI released a wanted poster for seven men. It has previously released other posters of suspects, also.

