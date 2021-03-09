FBI releases new video of bomb suspect who targeted RNC and DNC

The FBI released new video Tuesday of the person suspected of placing pipe bombs at the Washington, D.C. headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee the night before the Capitol riot.

The new video shows a person in a face mask, a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes carrying a backpack, which the FBI says was used to transport the pipe bombs.

The suspect can be seen walking on S. Capitol Street around 7:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 5, carefully placing the backpack on the ground, and adjusting the glasses he was wearing.

At 7:52 p.m., the suspect sat on a bench outside the DNC's headquarters and fiddled with the backpack. Roughly 20 minutes later, the suspect can be seen walking in an alleyway between the RNC's headquarters and the Capitol Hill club.

Both explosive devices had "1x8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer, and homemade black powder," according to the FBI.

"These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death," FBI Washington Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono said Tuesday.

The pipe bombs were discovered around noon at both the RNC and DNC on Jan. 6, just hours before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Both headquarters are within a few blocks of the Capitol, though it is unclear if there is any connection between the riot and the pipe bombs.

"We believe the information released today will help someone recognize the suspect, or something about them," D'Antuono said Tuesday.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the case should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.