FBI raids Detroit house after girl abducted, sexually assaulted in 'every parent's nightmare'

A suspect was arrested in Detroit on Thursday in connection with the abduction and sexual assault over the weekend of a 9-year-old girl from the city's suburbs.

"The safety of the victim, her family, and our community remain our top priority, along with the appropriate investigation and prosecution of the suspect," Farmington Hills, Michigan, police Chief Jeff King said in a statement.

The unnamed girl left her Farmington Hills home on foot around 4 p.m. Sunday and was lured about 30 minutes later into a silver or white 2015-2021 Jeep Renegade driven by a suspect described as a bald and bearded African American man, authorities said.

BILL COSBY SUED BY ARTIST OVER 1990 HOTEL ENCOUNTER

The suspect then forcefully abducted the girl before traveling to a residence near Eight Mile Road and Berg Road in Detroit, where police said he sexually assaulted and "confined" her.

The girl was able to escape around 7:30 p.m. after the suspect fell asleep. Police said she was rescued by a local resident who contacted authorities.

"This is a case that is every parent’s nightmare, including my own," Detroit police Chief James White said at a Wednesday news conference.

Farmington Hills police worked with Detroit police and the FBI in making the arrest, the release added.

Authorities have yet to reveal the identity of the suspect. Police said he was connected to the case, but they didn't say if he was the suspect seen driving the Jeep.

CALIFORNIA MAN IN WOMEN'S CLOTHING TRIED TO SEXUALLY ASSAULT GIRL, CAUGHT RIDING BIKE NAKED BY SCHOOL: POLICE

On Thursday, the FBI raided the Detroit home where the girl was allegedly taken and sexually assaulted, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

The girl was found a few blocks from the home wearing a blanket, according to the station.

Following the incident, the Farmington Hills Police Department warned parents and caretakers about the dangers of their children approaching or entering the vehicles of strangers.

"If you witness anything odd or unusual, please dial 9-1-1 or contact your local Police Department," said King. "Your call may provide important information and may even save a life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farmington Hills is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.