New photos of Nashville bombing aftermath show destruction in downtown area

The FBI has released new photographs showing the aftermath of a Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, where Anthony Quinn Warner allegedly detonated a bomb from his vehicle after blaring an audio recording warning people to evacuate the area.

The FBI’s Memphis office shared the images on Tuesday morning showing the wreckage on and along 2nd Avenue North in downtown Nashville, where the agency’s Evidence Response Teams continue to comb through the charred aftermath from Friday’s early morning bombing.

Photos show the skeleton of a destroyed vehicle and law enforcement agents scouring the scene for any useful evidence to answer lingering questions in connection with Warner’s actions and his motive behind the attack.

Warner, 63, was identified on Sunday as the person who detonated the explosive at approximately 6:30 a.m. on what, in only a matter of hours, would have been a bustling part of the city.

The blast went off shortly after an audio recording blared from his recreational vehicle warning passersby that a bomb would detonate in minutes, followed by Petula Clark’s "Downtown."

Dozens of buildings and businesses were damaged, three people were wounded, and Warner died. Police have not publicly released a motive for the attack.