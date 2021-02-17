FBI releases new photos of Capitol riot suspects still 'at large,' appeals for public's help

The FBI has released new images of suspects still wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and is seeking the public’s help identifying those still "at large."

Federal law enforcement agents have arrested nearly 200 people so far on charges related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month, and the FBI is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, the bureau’s Washington Field Office shared photos of six more suspects and asked anyone who recognizes them to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or filing a tip here.

The FBI’s national Twitter account also shared three new photos on Twitter, all of which appear to show the same individual.

These were only the latest in a flood of pictures that the agency, through its various offices, has shared on social media.

On Jan. 6, hundreds of apparent supporters of former President Trump – some armed with guns, tactical gear and zip-ties – pushed their way into the halls of the U.S. Capitol, where they smashed or dismantled property and went into House and Senate leaders’ chambers. Hill staffers and lawmakers were placed under lockdown, or hid behind chairs and under desks and tables.

Videos and images from the attack paint a horrifying picture, with police officers being charged or otherwise attacked and people inside the building trying to get away.

Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died during or in connection with the siege.