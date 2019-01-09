FBI offers reward for armored truck driver who allegedly went missing with reported $850G

Authorities are searching for a former armored truck employee — considered "armed and dangerous" — who allegedly disappeared last month with possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Mark Espinosa, 29, was working for GardaWorld when he went missing on Dec. 5, 2018 near the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Espinosa was "allegedly directly involved" in the theft of the money, which Lt. Steven Kaufling announced at a news conference Wednesday was "a large amount of U.S. currency" — a sum the Courier-Journal reported as an estimated $850,000.

Espinosa was charged with theft of an interstate shipment and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on Dec. 10.

CASH SPILL ON NEW JERSEY HIGHWAY LEADS TO MULTIPLE CRASHES, CHAOS DURING MORNING COMMUTE

Kaufling told reporters that investigators have ruled out this being a "random act of violence," and believe Espinosa "has taken steps to plan out this theft and has taken steps to cover up his planning."

The suspect, according to the Louisville news outlet, was let go from GardaWorld "within five days of his disappearance" in early December. Police said it was unclear why he was let go from the company.

Local authorities and the FBI are investigating this case together, and Espinosa's family is reportedly cooperating in their probe.

A $60,000 reward is being offered — $10,000 from the FBI and $50,000 from GardaWorld — for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved and the recovery of the stolen money.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Espinosa is described as a 5-foot-10 inch white male between 230 to 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he has ties to the Northeast, and family members on the West Coast, and in Texas and Florida.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the FBI field office in Louisville at 502-263-6000.