FBI joins manhunt for suspect in Chicago-area double slaying, baby snatching

The manhunt for the suspect in a week-old, Chicago-area double homicide and child abduction has been extended to two other states and now involves the FBI.

The Chicago FBI said Friday it joined the search for 31-year-old Clarence Hebron, who has been on the run since Nov. 27.

“He may also currently be in Minnesota or Michigan,” the FBI tweeted.

CLEVELAND KIDNAP, MURDER SUSPECT KILLED IN LOUISIANA HOTEL SHOOTOUT; ABDUCTED WOMAN FOUND SAFE

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR ILLINOIS MAN WANTED IN DOUBLE KILLING, INFANT'S ABDUCTION

The child, K'Marion, 1, was found safe.

Police in Riverdale, Ill., have accused Hebron of fatally shooting Jessica Beal, 26, and her brother, Damien Beal, 27, and abducting his son, K'Marion.

Jessica Beal was Hebron's girlfriend and K'Marion's mother.

The abduction prompted an Amber Alert hours after the shooting and was canceled a short time later when the baby was found. Someone dropped him off at the Riverdale police station without sticking around, police said.

Police said they found the victims after someone called 911 from Jessica Beal's house and left the line open.

A responding officer saw Hebron leaving the scene in a vehicle but he fled, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vehicle later was recovered. It had been abandoned.