FBI investigating latest alleged Los Angeles 'jetpack guy' sighting

The FBI is investigating a new report of Los Angeles’ elusive "jetpack guy"-- who may have been spotted soaring over California again this week.

A commercial pilot radioed in the possible sighting Wednesday at 6:12 p.m., about 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport at an elevation of 5,000 feet.

"Use caution, the jetpack guy is back," said one air traffic alert.

"Did you see a UFO?" an air traffic controller asked a pilot.

LOS ANGELES PILOT FINALLY CAPTURES ‘JATPACK GUY’ ON VIDEO

"We were looking, but we did not see Iron Man," the pilot responded.

Reports of the mysterious aeronaut have cropped up on at least three occasions over the past year – but an LA pilot finally captured video evidence on Christmas Day.

FBI INVESTIGATING REPORT OF 'GUY IN JETPACK' FLYING NEAR LAX

That video appeared to show an unidentified flying man soaring 3,000 feet above Palos Verdes near Catalina Island. It was captured by a flight instructor from the Sling Pilot Academy, a local aviation school.

Although the figure does look like a person in some kind of suit, the school said it wasn’t 100% certain that the flyer was indeed the mystery sky intruder.

"The video appears to show a jet pack, but it could also be a drone or some other object," the school wrote at the time. "If it is a ‘guy in a jet pack’ then it remains to be seen whether it is a legal test flight (jet packs are real - there is a manufacturer near Los Angeles) or related to the jet pack sightings near LAX recently that caused disruptions to air traffic."

ANOTHER JETPACK REPORTED FLYING NEAR LAX

Local police, the FBI and Federal Aviation Administration had announced an investigation in early September after an August spotting of a suspected jetpack traveler 3,000 feet off the ground near Los Angeles International Airport. Two separate airline crews had reported sightings, but there was no video at the time.

Another airline crew reported a sighting in mid-October, this time at 6,000 feet.

The FAA and FBI were both involved in prior investigations into the alleged sightings, which investigators said they were unable to validate.

Thus the existence and identity of the purported "jetpack guy" remain a mystery.

