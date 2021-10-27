FBI investigating Alex Murdaugh for alleged financial crimes, housekeeper's attorney says

The FBI is investigating Alex Murdaugh for alleged financial crimes, Eric Bland, one of the attorneys representing the sons of housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Another attorney for the Satterfield estate, Ronnie Richter, recently told The Post & Courier something similar, affirming, "There is an active FBI investigation into the financial crimes."

Bland did not go into detail with Fox News Digital about the federal probes centered on "financial aspects" of Murdaugh's dealings, specifying via email, "I only know about Satterfield portion of investigation."

When reached separately for comment, the FBI’s Columbia Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina both could not confirm nor deny an investigation at this time.

One of Murdaugh’s defense attorneys, Jim Griffin, told The Post & Courier he participated in an Oct. 14 conference call set up by federal prosecutors who wanted to know whether Murdaugh would cooperate with their investigation into alleged financial crimes. When asked directly by Fox News Digital about the call, Derek Shoemake, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, again declined to comment.

This comes as a South Carolina judge is expected to hear three separate civil motions filed on behalf of Satterfield’s sons, as well as the mother of slain boat crash victim Mallory Beach and another surviving passenger, Connor Cook, who are all asking the court to freeze Alex and Buster Murdaugh’s financial assets. The so-called receivership hearing will take place at noon Friday in Chesterfield, S.C.

Alex Murdaugh’s surviving son, 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh, was recently appointed as his father’s power of attorney and was allegedly seen in photos gambling at a Las Vegas casino around the same time his father was denied bond by a South Carolina judge last week on charges related to insurance settlements obtained following the 2018 allegedly accidental trip and fall death of their housekeeper.

Another attorney for Murdaugh, Dick Harpootlian, declined to comment about the photos.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has already opened several investigations into Alex Murdaugh following the still-unsolved June 7 murders of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were shot to death on the grounds of the family’s Moselle hunting estate. When he was killed in June, Paul Murdaugh, was still facing boating under the influence charges for Beach and injuring other passengers including, Cook.

The financial aspects of SLED investigations relate to the Satterfield settlements, millions of dollars missing from PMPED law firm, which was founded by Alex Murdaugh’s great-grandfather, and an alleged botched suicide plot Labor Day weekend so Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. SLED Chief Mark Keel confirmed on Sept. 23 that it has already been in contact with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and would solicit additional federal resources if needed.

"SLED agents continue to work diligently to bring justice to all victims in these cases. As I have previously stated, our agents remain committed to following the facts no matter where they lead us," Keel said in a statement. "I have been in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. From very early on in this investigation SLED has utilized federal resources as needed. We will continue to call upon our federal partners as their assistance is needed to successfully investigate and prosecute specific aspects of these cases."

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby added, "As a result of the brutal murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh on June 7, SLED’s initial priority was finding anyone responsible for their deaths. During the course of the double murder investigation, SLED agents have uncovered other potential crimes that warrant further investigation."