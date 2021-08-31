FBI investigating possible terror link in shooting of Texas Lyft driver, targeting of police station

The FBI is investigating whether a Texas man accused of fatally shooting a female Lyft driver and then opening fire in a police station was inspired by foreign terrorists .

Imran Ali Rasheed, 33, left a letter indicating he "may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization," said Matthew DeSarno , special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office.

"At this point, we do not believe that the suspect, Imran Ali Rasheed, was provided assistance by others or that others were involved in these incidents. However, it is our top investigative priority to fully determine the extent of his relationships and contacts," the FBI’s Dallas office tweeted Monday .

Rasheed ordered a Lyft share ride on Sunday in Garland, and then fatally shot driver Isabella Lewis. Police then found Lewis’s car at a police station in Plano where Rasheed opened fire in the lobby and was subsequently fatally shot by police.

Rasheed was the only one injured in the shooting at the police station.

Police said there is no known connection between Lewis and Rasheed, and officials said it’s unclear why he targeted the Plano Police Department.

"We have no idea why he came to Plano to find police officers," said the city's police chief, Ed Drain.

Rasheed was previously the subject of a counterterrorism investigation from 2010 to 2013, according to DeSarno. The case was closed, however, after investigators reported that he did not pose a threat.

Now, the FBI is working " with our law enforcement partners to determine what led to the incidents and if they were an act of terrorism," and said additional information will be released upon verification.

DeSarno also sent his condolences to Lewis’s family, assuring them that authorities are working to bring justice to the case.

"Our condolences go out to Isabella’s family, friends, and loved ones that are suffering right now. I can assure you that the full resources of the FBI are working in close collaboration with our partners to ensure justice is served," DeSarno said.