FBI holding laptop allegedly containing Hunter Biden business emails: officials

FBI in possession of Hunter Biden's purported laptop, sources say

The FBI is in possession of the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden which allegedly contained emails revealing details of his foreign business dealings, including contacts in Ukraine and China, two senior administration officials told Fox News on Tuesday.

The FBI declined to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation into the laptop or the emails, as is standard practice.



Furthermore, Fox News has learned the FBI and Justice Department officials concur with an assessment from Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop is not part of a Russian disinformation campaign targeting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Ratcliffe, on Monday, said that Hunter Biden’s laptop and the emails on it were “not part of some Russian disinformation campaign," despite claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.



“Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that," Ratcliffe said. "And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.” Ratcliffe went on to say it was “simply not true.”

“If you thought it wasn’t possible for Schiff to have any less credibility, DOJ just proved you wrong,” a senior intelligence official told Fox News. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Trump threatens to release interview with Lesley Stahl of CBS ahead of Sunday's '60 Minutes'

President Trump threatened to release an interview he granted "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl ahead of Sunday's airing, suggesting he would expose how "fake and biased" the sitdown was.

Trump sat down Tuesday with the veteran journalist at the White House. The interview is set to air Sunday, along with interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris.

The president said he is mulling scooping CBS News by sharing the interview before the network does.



"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!" Trump posted on Twitter. "This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about."

The president encouraged his Twitter followers to compare interviews with him to interviews with Biden.

"Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!" Trump tweeted. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Houston police officer dead, another wounded; illegal immigrant suspect in custody

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador was in custody Tuesday after one Houston police officer was shot and killed and another wounded at a southwest Houston apartment complex, authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed the arrest and officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) later told Fox News that the suspect was in the U.S. illegally.



The slain officer was identified as Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force.

"We've lost just a wonderful human being," Acevedo said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann Hospital. “He is leading with men and women on streets, instead of choosing to sit in an office drinking coffee and reading the paper. That is the man he was — he is a man who lived with elderly parents to take care of them. As good as he was as a cop, he was a better human being, that is just the guy that he was and we are going to miss him.”



The wounded officer, identified by Mayor Sylvester Turner as Courtney Waller, is a three-year veteran of the department who was shot in an arm. He was expected to recover.



The suspect was identified as Elmer Rolando Manzano-Martinez, 51 (pictured above). ICE officials identified him as a "convicted criminal alien who is unlawfully present in the U.S."

Following his arrest Tuesday, ICE officials from the agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) unit placed an immigration detainer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, ICE said in a statement. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson was wondering what’s happened to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Biden, Carlson said, was last seen buying milkshakes in North Carolina a few days ago and hasn’t been seen since.



“Biden’s campaign team assures us there is no cause for concern tonight,” Carlson reported. “The final presidential debate is scheduled for Thursday night and he’s just preparing for that. Maybe Joe Biden really does need a week to prepare for a 90-minute debate moderated by an MSNBC correspondent.”



