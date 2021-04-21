FBI Director Wray appoints agency's first-ever chief diversity officer

The FBI has named its first-ever chief diversity officer to take the helm of the agency’s Officer of Diversity Inclusion, officials announced earlier this week.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Monday his decision to tap longtime high-ranking agent Scott McMillion for the role.

"As our chief diversity officer, Scott is the right person to ensure that the FBI fosters a culture of diversity and inclusion, and that our workforce reflects all the communities we serve," Wray said in a statement included in a press release about the appointment. "I’m grateful he has agreed to bring his talent, experience, and dedication to our Office of Diversity and Inclusion, where he will build upon the important work that others started."

Prior to this week’s appointment, McMillion chaired the FBI’s Black Affairs Diversity Committee for years, working to further the committee’s goals of advancing "objectives that affect African American employees and enhance minority recruitment, employment, and retention at FBI," the FBI said.

McMillion joined the bureau in 1998 as a special agent with the Omaha Field Office in Nebraska, the FBI said. He was designated team leader of the office’s evidence Evidence Response Team before moving to Phoenix Field Office in 2006, and was later promoted to supervisory special agent assigned to the cyber division at the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, in 2008, according to the FBI.

During his time with the bureau, McMillion has risen through the ranks to unit chief in several offices and was promoted in 2019 to assistant special agent in charge of the national security branch of the Columbia Field Office in South Carolina.