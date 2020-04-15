FBI: Coronavirus provides criminals opportunities at 'breathtaking' speed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The FBI on Wednesday warned that the public health and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic are providing criminals with illicit opportunities at “breathtaking” speed.

The agency said a wave of criminals has emerged in recent months as U.S. officials scramble to coordinate relief efforts.

Although “swindles, scams, and outright thefts” are a regular feature of major disasters, the novel coronavirus has provided “criminal opportunities on a scale likely to dwarf anything seen before,” the FBI said in a statement, adding: “The speed at which criminals are devising and executing their schemes is truly breathtaking.”

The FBI has uncovered a plethora of criminal activity in connection with the pandemic ranging from sham treatments and vaccines to bogus investment opportunities in non-existent medical companies.

Crooks have been busted for impersonating doctors demanding payment for treatments. Scammers have used websites and mobile apps to implant malware to steal financial and personal information.

Other criminals have used COVID-19 as a lure to deploy ransomware for payments – a practice the FBI derided as “homicidal in the midst of a global pandemic.”

The agency also cautioned that the criminals are expected to devise schemes to siphon funds from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed by Congress last month.

The FBI assured the public that it is partnering with state and local law enforcement agencies and officials to ensure the public’s safety.

“Americans should take solace that law enforcement, at all levels, has swiftly and uniformly recognized this threat. We are marshaling our collective resources to fight back,” the FBI said.