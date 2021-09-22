FBI confirms Wyoming remains are Gabby Petito; label cause of death 'homicide'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming, FBI confirms 'homicide'

The FBI on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that the remains investigators discovered on Sunday in the Teton-Bridger National Forest belonged to missing 22-year-old woman Gabby Petito.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies were searching for Petito over the weekend in a remote campsite area on the border of the national forest and Grand Teton National Park. Remains discovered on Sunday were transported to Blue's office for an autopsy, which he performed on Tuesday. The final report nor the exact cause of death have been released.



"The FBI's commitment to justice is in the forefront of each and every investigation," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement. "The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions."

Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit van that they converted into a camper. Tipsters have suggested the pair was last seen together in late August in Wyoming near Grand Teton National Park.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- LIVE UPDATES: Cops zero in again on Carlton Reserve in search for Brian Laundrie:

- Travel blogger who spotted Gabby Petito's van reacts to news of homicide: let's make her 'dreams come true'

- Park Ranger urged Gabby Petito to distance herself from 'toxic' relationship with Brian Laundrie, report says

- Brian Laundrie's neighbor reacts to Gabby Petito homicide confirmation

- Gabby Petito’s life, as told by those who know her

House passes bill raising debt ceiling to avert shutdown, but next stop Senate

The House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 3 and raise the $28 trillion debt ceiling.

H.R. 5305, which passed in a party-line vote of 220-211, will need the support of at least 10 Republicans to pass in the Senate.

Citing opposition to President Joe Biden's agenda, nearly every Republican in the Senate has expressed opposition to tying the debt ceiling into the bill that funds the government. The federal government faces a looming shutdown on Oct. 1 if Congress cannot reach a consensus by the Sept. 30 deadline.

The government is also slated to hit the debt ceiling by mid-October, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed could lead to "economic catastrophe."



"The bill that Speaker Pelosi is bringing through this week will not become law," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. "They're going to have to go back to the drawing board."

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is the only Republican who has said he would "vote yes happily" for the bill, which includes $28.6 billion in natural disaster relief funds for states such as Louisiana, which was recently ravaged by Hurricane Ida. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Schumer, Pelosi to meet with Biden to discuss reconciliation, infrastructure

- Report from anti-tax group warns that $3.5 trillion spending plan would hit economic output, hurt savings

- Kudlow: Xi Jinping is campaigning against private enterprise

- PATRICE ONWUKA: Dems' amnesty infrastructure plan is not a solution to border crisis

Biden refuses to call on US reporters while UK's Boris Johnson holds court with Brits

President Joe Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took questions from reporters from the United Kingdom during an Oval Office meeting.

After a brief conversation with Biden that touched on issues ranging from climate change and transport infrastructure to lifting the ban on British beef, Johnson opened the floor for reporters from his home country.

"Would it be okay if we have just a couple of questions, just a couple?" Johnson asked, looking over to Biden, who replied, "Good luck."

After Johnson had taken several questions from British reporters, the press pool was then corraled out of the Oval Office while Johnson was mid-sentence, prompting a flurry of shouted questions from reporters.

Biden appeared to briefly answer one shouted question as the pool exited, saying, "The violence is unacceptable." It is not clear what the question was.

White House reporters made a formal complaint with the White House about not getting any formal questions while the British press asked away. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- Reporters slam White House for shouting down questions from the press pool

- Jen Psaki taken aback after CBS anchor criticizes 'very bad behavior' by US: 'We don't see it that way'

- Thousands of Haitian migrants camped in Texas town being let into US, report says

- Tucker Carlson: Biden knew the border crisis was coming, he wants illegal immigrants here

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Biden in UN speech says US 'not seeking' new Cold War with China, military must be 'tool of last resort'

- Federal agencies buying up Chinese drones previously deemed a national security threat: report

- FAA asks airlines to 'take more action' in curbing unruly passenger incidents

- World leader’s son slams 'Marxist' De Blasio for warning father not to go to UN over lack of vaccine

- Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' star, dead at 57

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Evergrande unit to make $35.9M onshore coupon payment on Sept 23

- Trump's paint job pick for new Air Force One is 'not final,' general says: report

- Deaf woman says coffee chain refused to serve her over small mask request

- Costco warns customers over delays on essential household item

- SEC’s Gensler doesn’t see cryptocurrencies lasting long

CLICK HERE TO PLAY FOX NEWS’ CROSSWORD PUZZLE OF THE WEEK



SOME PARTING WORDS

Gov. Greg Abbott was a guest on Tuesday’s "Hannity," where he labeled the Biden administration’s approach to securing the southern border a "disaster."

"You use a word that really captures it – and the word is ‘chaos," the Texas governor told the Fox News host. "It is almost like a Third World country in this little area that Biden has put all these migrants in, and it’s a disaster."

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.