FBI, ATF offer $20,000 reward in investigation of shooting death of Naval Academy candidate’s mom

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after the shooting death of a mother of a U.S. Naval Academy candidate in Annapolis.

Fox 5 DC reported that the woman, Michelle Jordan Cummings, was hit by gunfire after stepping outside of a room at the Graduate Hotel. The family was in town for the introduction of her son, Leonard Cummings III, at the august school.

Police officers in the city are scouring videos and interviewing individuals who may know something. Ed Jackson, the city’s top cop, told the station that he reached out to Cummings. He said he told him that the best way to honor his mother is "to go forward with your education" at the academy.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know from—this is personal, I’m a spiritual man, I do believe in God and I believe she is watching down over him and what my focus is now to bring closure to the Cummings family," he said.

Cummings, who plans to play football, spoke to his mother a few hours before the shooting. He took to Twitter shortly after the shooting and posted, "Why?"