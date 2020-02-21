FBI arrests hacker linked to former Rep. Katie Hill's campaign

The FBI arrested suspected hacker Arthur Dam in connection with cyberattacks he allegedly carried out during the 2018 Democratic congressional primary that ultimately nominated former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., who he was found to have ties to, according to a criminal complaint filed on Wednesday.

Special Agent Elliot Weideman, who works with the Computer Intrusion Squad in the Bureau's Los Angeles field office, accused Dam of "intentionally damaging and attempting to damage a protected computer." He also claimed Dam was involved in four cyberattacks that disrupted the website of Hill's primary opponents.

One of the victims saw their website go down for about 21 hours, according to the complaint. They reported suffering losses that included website downtime and a reduction in campaign donations.

Dam was discovered to have a direct link to Hill after he made an in-kind donation to her campaign in March 2018, The Intercept reported. The contribution was said to be for "graphic design and website security consultation" amd worth $500.

The complaint also found Dam to “be connected to the cyber-attacks through subscriber information, IP addresses, geolocation history, and open sources, including through his employer and his wife, K.O., who worked for one of the Victim’s opponents,” the complaint states.

Dam’s wife, Kelsey O’Hara, was Hill’s fundraiser during the campaign and later served as her district director after she won the seat.

The websites of Hill’s opponents, Democrats Jess Phoenix and Bryan Caforio were both attacked, according to The Intercept. One of the attacks on Caforio’s campaign website came just one hour before the biggest debate of the primary race.

Hill ended up beating out the other Democrats in the primary by less than 3,000 votes and went on the win the general election in November 2018.

“I’m absolutely shocked and saddened to learn today that Katie Hill’s campaign associates hacked my campaign in order to help her advance through the primary,” Caforio told The Intercept.

“This should serve as a reminder that Russia is not the only threat to our democracy. There are bad actors on all sides who will do anything for their own personal gain, and we need to come together as Americans to defend our country and hold everyone responsible accountable.”

Hill resigned from office in October, following allegations of an affair between her and her legislative director, as well as reports that she was in a so-called “throuple” relationship with husband Kenny Heslep and a campaign staffer.

A special election for the 25th congressional district is set for March 3, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report