FBI arrests 2 Kentucky men allegedly connected with 'Boogaloo Bois' movement

Federal agents arrested two Kentucky men allegedly involved in the "Boogaloo Bois" movement, according to a Justice Department (DOJ) statement.

The Louisville Division of the FBI arrested John Subleski, 32, and Adam Turner, 35, on Thursday.

Both Subleski and Turner were charged with committing an act of violence in furtherance of a riot, with the FBI alleging that both men are members of the militia known as United Pharaoh’s Guard (UPG), which defines itself as "Boogaloo Bois."

HOUSTON POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH CAPITOL RIOT APPEARS IN FEDERAL COURT

Fox News first reported on the Boogaloo Bois movement in June 2020 when members appeared at various protests around the U.S.

Members of the anti-government, pro-gun "boogaloo" movement advocate for a second civil war or the collapse of society, and they don't adhere to a coherent political philosophy. They often wear Hawaiian shirts and tactical gear and carry high-powered rifles.

The complaint against Subleski further alleges that he was present at a riot in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6 at the same time that the U.S. Capitol riot broke out. Agents claimed that Subleski used social media "and other electronic communications," posting that it was "Time to storm LMPD."

CAPITOL POLICE ACTING CHIEF SENDS LETTER TO RANK-AND-FILE BEFORE UNION'S NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE AGAINST TOP BRASS

The complaint against Turner alleges that he confronted St. Matthews Police Officers when officers performed a traffic stop of a protest caravan on Dec. 25. Agents claimed that Turner openly carried an AR-pistol and an additional handgun and that he resisted arrest.

"I commend the outstanding work of the Louisville FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and our state and local law enforcement task force member agencies who work tirelessly every day to identify, locate, and apprehend for prosecution individuals who jeopardize the peace and safety of the citizens of the Western District of Kentucky," said Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of five years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a 3-year term of supervised release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.