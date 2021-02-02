2 FBI agents dead, others injured in Florida shooting while serving warrant: source

Two FBI agents were killed Tuesday morning and three others were wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Fla., in a child pornography case, the FBI confirmed to Fox News. The suspect is also dead.

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. Two of the wounded agents were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, the FBI said. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time, they added.

The Sunrise Police Department said that residents in neighborhoods along Nob Hill Road, between NW 44th Street and West Oakland Park Boulevard. were asked to remain in their homes, and were unable to leave their communities due to the traffic shutdown on Nob Hill Road.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the department sent out an alert to all residents that there was "no danger to the public," but that there would still be "a large police presence in the area through the day."

Multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the scene where the suspect was reportedly barricaded in their home. Officers from the Sunrise Police Department, Miramar SWAT team, Davies Police Department, and Fort Lauderdale Police Department were all on site.

A spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told Fox News they were sending a "small SWAT contingency" to assist with the ongoing situation.

The shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division, which is part of the department's policy.

"The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," an FBI spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

