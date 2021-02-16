Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Faux heiress Anna Sorokin fresh out of jail live-blogging her new life on social media

On Tuesday she was en route to Brooklyn for a decidedly unglamorous check-in with her parole officer.

New York Post
Russian-born scammer Anna Sorokin is fresh out of jail and live-blogging her new life in New York City on social media.

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, returns to the courtroom during her trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FLASHBACK: 'FAKE SOCIALITE' WHO ALLEGEDLY SWINDLED VICTIMS OUT OF $275G REFUSES TO TAKE STAND

The 30-year-old grifter, who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey to bilk $200,000 from banks and businesses, documented her trip from Manhattan to Gowanus on Instagram.

"GOING TO SEE MY PO," she captioned one video from a moving car.

She wrote on another with the Brooklyn Bridge in the background, "BROOKLYN IM COMING."

Sorokin was released early from prison last Thursday following her 2019 conviction for ripping off businesses and banks to the tune of $200,000 as she scammed her way into New York’s high society.

The couture-obsessed con artist has since been documenting her time out of the slammer, including a trip to Sephora and an appointment to get her hair done.

