Slain son's ATM records may help track down killers, grieving California dad says

The father of a California man who was killed while vacationing in Mexico last year recently spotted a potential clue that could help investigators locate his son's killers.

Kris Meyer was recently closing out his late son Taylor’s bank account, he said, when he spotted two suspicious transactions from Dec. 7 from Oklahoma City banks, KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reported. On Friday, Oklahoma City police released security photos of a man and woman at an ATM drive-thru trying to use Taylor Meyer's credit card.

"Seeing the person that could potentially -- either he could have been involved in the murder or has connections to the people who were involved in the murder -- it gave me a very eerie feeling," Kris Meyer told the news station.

Taylor Meyer, 27, was robbed and stabbed to death in November while in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, celebrating a friend's 30th birthday. The grieving father believes his son was killed after withdrawing money from an ATM.

EX-MISS URUGUAY FOUND DEAD IN MEXICO CITY HOTEL

“Witnesses saw three people attack him," Meyer told FOX Nation's "No Interruption," earlier this year. "They stabbed him, took his wallet, his iPhone, his watch and his shoes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before finding the suspicious banking transactions, Meyer feared the murder investigation into Taylor's death was going cold.

He told the Los Angeles station he forgives the killer, or killers, but wants them brought to justice.

"I think it was a cruel thing obviously, I would like justice, but I really don't want anyone else murdered in Mexico," Meyer said.