Fate of Venezuelans in US has Trump priorities in conflict

Trump administration officials are grappling with the question of whether to offer new deportation protections to tens of thousands of Venezuelans in the U.S. amid ongoing unrest in their country.

Officials are hoping the situation in Venezuela will improve enough to avoid having to decide whether to grant Temporary Protected Status or other protections to more than 70,000 Venezuelans in the U.S.

Some officials at the White House and Department of Homeland Security oppose such a move because it would conflict with the administration's hard-line immigration policies. Those policies are expected to be a key theme in President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

Seven people familiar with the private discussions described them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.