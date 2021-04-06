Family sues after California man dies in taco-eating contest

The family of a California man who died in a taco-eating contest is taking legal action against the event’s organizers — claiming their negligence led him to choke to death.

Marshall Hutchings, 18, alleges in a suit filed Monday that his father, Dana Hutchings, 41, was not made aware of the risks and danger associated with the competition at a Fresno Grizzlies game, the Fresno Bee reported

The elder Hutchings had not participated in any similar events before he entered the amateur competition on Aug. 13, 2019, at Chukchansi Park, the suit argues.

But he began choking and collapsed only minutes into the eating competition, the suit said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s officer determined that his cause of death was choking.

Martin Taleisnik, who is representing the Hutchings family, argued that participants in professional eating competitions train and prepare their bodies for such events.

"But that is not always present in an amateur eating contest," Taleisnik told the newspaper.

"The conductors of this event should have made the risks known to the competitors and taken steps to protect them."

The suit is seeking unspecified damages from Fresno Sports and Events, the owners of the Fresno Grizzlies.

Fresno Sports and Events declined to comment, the newspaper reported.

