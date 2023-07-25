Family shouldered burden to transport body of Marine killed in Afghanistan, GOP Rep says

A Republican lawmaker is sounding the alarm after being notified that one of the 13 Gold Star families from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan secured transport from a private nonprofit to transport the body of a Marine killed in Afghanistan to Arlington National Cemetery.

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who is an Army veteran, told Fox News Digital that during a meeting with the families of the "Fallen 13" last week, he was "enraged to learn that the Department of Defense had placed a heavy financial burden" on the family of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, who used a nonprofit organization to move her body to its final resting place after her 2021 death in Afghanistan.

Because of an amendment to last year's National Defense Authorization Act, the Defense Department is no longer required to pay for the transport of fallen service members' bodies for multiple legs, according to Mills' office. The Secretary of Defense may provide fallen a service member's next of kin "a commercial air travel use waiver for the transportation of deceased remains of [a] military member who dies inside a theater of combat operations."

Christy Shamblin, Gee's mother-in-law, told Fox News that the Defense Department did not refuse to pay for the transport, but that she was flown to Sacramento, which was her hometown and recruiting station, where services were held. Shamblin's son, who was Gee's Husband, told her that the cost to transport the Marine's body to Arlington National Cemetery after the services in California would be $60,000. As her son was trying to work through the process, a nonprofit organization offered to step in and transport the body themselves, Shamblin said.

Gee's remains were initially flown to her hometown of Roseville, California, for a ceremony, but the responsibility for transporting Gee to her final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery was initially unclear to the family. That's when Honoring Our Fallen, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting the families of fallen American service members, stepped up to help the family move Gee, securing a private flight for the body to Virginia.

Shamblin said she hopes to make the process more clear for future families of fallen service members, saying her son had difficulty navigating the process at the same time he was in shock after losing his wife.

But Mills says the responsibility should fall on the Defense Department and not burden the families of fallen heroes with a "staggering $60,000" bill to navigate.

"Typically, our fallen heroes are flown back home for a solemn service and then laid to a final rest at Arlington Cemetery with the utmost respect and honor," Mills said. "It is an egregious injustice that grieving families were burdened to shoulder the financial strain of honoring their loved ones. This is an unacceptable situation that demands immediate rectification."

A Pentagon spokesperson told Fox News Digital: "Through the transfer of remains process, Marine Corps casualty assistance officers were in direct communication with Sgt. Gee’s family, and they remain in contact today. In the case of Sgt. Gee, the Marine Corps stayed consistent with its policy that all costs associated with internment be borne by the government. At this time, we have no record of any incurred charges or any pending requests for reimbursement associated with the transportation of Sgt. Gee’s remains to Arlington National Cemetery. The Marine Corps takes very seriously the transfer of remains of our Marines – they never leave a Marine behind, and they care for the families of their fallen Marines."

In a statement released by Honoring Our Fallen, founder Laura Herzog said her organization was "honored to work directly with Sgt. Nichole Gee’s family after she was killed in Afghanistan."

"The Marine Corps flew her remains to California so the people of Sacramento could pay her their respect," Herzog said. "Sgt Gee’s family then decided they wanted her interred in Arlington National Cemetery. To avoid having Sgt. Gee’s remains be transported via a commercial airline, I personally secured an in-kind donation of a flight in a private aircraft. Sergeant Gee’s family accepted the donation of a flight and Honoring Our Fallen, as a non-profit 501 (c3), accepted the in-kind donation."

Herzog added that no "monies were exchanged or expected to be paid by our organization or the family."

"This was a donation made by a veteran who donated this service to us to assist us in honoring Sgt. Gee," Herzog said. "We are proud of our support to Sgt. Gee and her family. It takes a village and I am proud of our communities that came together to honor and support her sacrifice."