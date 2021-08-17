Family reunites with NYPD officers who saved unconscious infant son: 'Blessed by God'

A family says they were "blessed by God" when New York City police officers helped resuscitate their 5-month-old son in Brooklyn earlier this month.

"We're super grateful that we ran into you guys when we did and that we were able to save this little kid's life," Sean Echevarria, the father of Zayn Echevarria, said in a video of the family reuniting with the officers.

"Thanks to you guys, like we, we really lucked out, we really were blessed by God in that moment."

Three officers , identified as Officers Reis, Bates and Keller of the 84th Precinct, were investigating a burglary in Brooklyn on Aug. 5 and were informed that Sean Echevarria was holding his unconscious son.

Bodycam footage showed the officers performing CPR on the infant, and they earned adulation from NYPD brass for saving the young child, who has since made a full recovery.

"The officers immediately sprung into action and began to render aid to the infant until further medical assistance arrived. These officer's actions helped save the infant's life and he has made a full recovery. Keep up the excellent work and stay safe!" NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison tweeted earlier this month.

"When 5 month old Zayn Echevarria was choking, he needed medical attention right away. Thankfully officers from the @NYPD84Pct were on scene to help. Our officers learn CPR for moments like this & their training saved little Zayn's life," Chief of the Patrol Bureau Juanita Holmes said in a tweet Monday showing the mother, father and son reuniting with the three officers.