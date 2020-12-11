Coffee-loving mom's survivors pay tribute by treating droves of Dunkin' customers

Barry Peters and his son delivered a surprise to droves of Dunkin' Donuts customers last week in memory of his coffee-loving wife, who died six months ago from cardiac arrest.

While Laura Peters' passing turned her family's world upside down, he and the couple's son, Davis, found a way to start healing with what they call "remembering Mom" moments.

They do things that she loved in order to keep her memory alive.

"We do have a lot to celebrate with her life because she did make such a great impact," he said.

Last Saturday, on the six-month anniversary of Laura Peters' death, their journey brought them to a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru, where they paid for heaps of customer orders.

An avid coffee drinker, Laura Peters visited the Dunkin' drive-thru at least four times a week, so Barry and Davis Peters calculated how much she would have spent in the past six months. It came to $208, and it gave Barry Peters an idea.

"What if we go on Saturday on mommy's anniversary and we buy everybody in Dunkin up to $208 worth of coffee?" he recalled asking his son.

When Saturday came, the Peters family went to Dunkin' and asked for a gift card in exactly that amount.

"They were kind of surprised because it was such an odd amount," he said. When he explained why, however, the employees were "blown away," he said.

The two then pulled off into a separate area of the parking lot so they could watch guests receive their free coffee.

"It was just awesome," he said. "People blowing their horns, yelling 'thank you,' yelling 'Merry Christmas.'"

It was something the family had never even dreamed of or expected.

"Honestly, $208 in the scheme of things, it's not a huge amount of money, but a $2 cup of coffee can really make somebody's day," he said.