Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony won’t comment on child’s injuries despite 'miracle' claim

The family of the 5-year-old boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this month won’t comment on a pastor’s statement that the child miraculously showed “zero evidence” of a brain injury.

Stephen Tillett, an attorney for relatives of Landen Hoffman, said during a news conference Tuesday he was not authorized to confirm or deny comments made by Pastor Mac Hammond in a video posted to Facebook, the Star Tribune reported.

Hammond, pastor of the Living World Christian Center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., where the boy’s grandparents attend services, said the boy’s grandfather told him an MRI indicated no brain damage, spinal cord injury, nerve damage or other life-threatening internal injuries.

According to Hammond, the grandfather told him one of the attending physicians said, “This is truly a miracle. It’s like he fell off a bicycle instead of off the third floor of the mall.”

Tillitt said he couldn't confirm or deny Hammond’s comments, as it would invade the Hoffmans' privacy, but he clarified that the bicycle remark referred to the boy’s facial injuries, not his overall condition.

“The family is in a position where any comment to confirm or deny would be intruding on the realm of the privacy they want,” Tillitt said. "To start going into details of any kind, confirming or denying, means that the privacy has been intruded upon.

“This is a young child whose health is now becoming public, and the family realizes that what’s public today will be public in 20 years.”

Landen remains under sedation in intensive care, with more testing to come, Tillitt said.

A GoFundMe page created by a friend of the Hoffman family has raised nearly $1 million for Landen’s healing process.

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, of Minneapolis, has been charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 incident. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Hennepin County Jail.



