Family member ID's brother, sister who died while trapped in freezer: report

Two of three young children who died after accidentally trapping themselves inside a freezer on Sunday while playing outside were identified by a family member on Tuesday.

Kayleigh, 1, and 6-year-old Dalton were identified by family members, First Coast News in Jacksonville reported. Their last names were not made available.

The brother and sister and an unidentified 4-year-old child all died from accidental suffocation when they climbed into an unplugged chest freezer outside their Live Oak home, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office told the station.

Authorities said their grandmother was inside sleeping when the children climbed into the freezer, the station said. Her roommate-- the 4-year-old’s mother-- was watching the children when she went to use the restroom for 30 minutes and found them missing when she came out, reports said.

An adult female, who the sheriff’s office did not identify, was allegedly outside while the children were playing. But shortly before the incident occurred she had gone inside the home to use the restroom.

“When the female returned to the yard, she could not locate the children so she woke up the other adult female who was at home, sleeping, preparing to work the night shift, and they began to search the property and an adjacent vacant home for the children,” the sheriff’s office explained.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said it will meet with the State Attorney’s office to decide whether to file charges.

A GoFundMe page has been established by the children’s babysitter to help with funeral expenses.

Fox News' Madeline Faber contributed to this report