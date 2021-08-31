Family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page 'humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him'

The family of 23-year-old Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of thirteen U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul's airport last Thursday, thanked the community for their support in the wake of the tragedy, saying they are "humbled and uplifted by how many people are honoring him."

"We have been truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers," his family said in a statement on a Facebook page that was created to honor him. "We know people have planted flags in our yards, in their own yards, and even driven around with them in their golf carts – all for Daegan."

Page's family said that it could be a week or longer before his remains arrive back home in Nebraska, but a tribute to him is being planned upon his arrival.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said that the city will also join in the tribute for Page.

Page, who served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California, is mourned by his girlfriend, parents, stepmom and stepdad, four siblings and grandparents.

He joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

"Please keep Daegan and his family in your prayers!" his high school wrote on Facebook. "We lost a great Patriot yesterday."

After his enlistment, Page planned to return home to Nebraska to go to trade school and possibly become a lineman.

"To his younger siblings, he was their favorite jungle gym and to his friends, he was a genuinely happy guy that you could always count on," the family said in a statement last Friday.

"Daegan will always be remembered for his tough outer shell and giant heart. Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other Marine and Navy families whose loved ones died alongside Daegan."