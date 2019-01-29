Family devastated after teen girl disappears from home

The family of a 14-year-old girl who vanished from her Tennessee home two weeks ago says her disappearance is like “having your soul ripped from your body.”

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen in her Madisonville house on Jan. 13 and her cellphone last pinged two days later — 139 miles away in Corbin, Kentucky, and was then turned off, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives said last week.

“At this point in time, we truly need the eyes and ears of the community,” the police agency said in a statement.

The 5-foot-3 blond teen and her family had moved back to Tennessee from Georgia in December. Her parents said they’re at a loss over her disappearance.

