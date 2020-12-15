Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida burglar climbing into home killed by falling window: sheriff

Jonathan Hernandez was killed as he climbed through the window

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A freak accident involving a falling window killed a Florida burglar, according to a report.

It happened Saturday during the attempted burglary of a home in Lehigh Acres, NBC 2 Fort Myers reported.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32. (Lee County Sheriff's Office )

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the window killed Jonathan Hernandez when it slammed down on him as he was climbing through it.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE CAPTURES LAS VEGAS OFFICERS SHOOTING HAMMER-WIELDING BURGLARY SUSPECT

The incident report says the window came down on the 32-year-old man’s neck, the station reported.

Deputies found him dead when they arrived on the scene.

Tyrone Lane told the station he and Hernandez were friends. He questioned the account of what happened.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He is not a burglar,” he said “He’s not a thief. He’s not a bad guy. That’s not what he is.”