Falling rock, ice at Yosemite National Park kill woman on closed trail: officials

A California woman was killed on Sunday while on a closed trail in Yosemite National Park, according to officials.

Xuan Wang, a 56-year-old woman who lived in Cupertino, was on the Mist Trail around 12:30 p.m. when she was "struck by falling rock and ice," the National Park Service stated in a news release on Monday.

Wang later died from her injuries.

The park agency said that the Mist Trail where Wang was killed is closed during this time of the year because of "icy and hazardous conditions," and that the area is noted as such.

"The trail closure is clearly marked and there is a gate on the trail reminding visitors of the closure. Wang ignored the signs, went around the gate and the incident happened on the trail leading to Vernal Fall," officials said.

The park service said officials are investigating the incident.