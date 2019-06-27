Fallen Heroes Memorial in Florida made of dog tags of fallen soldiers as American flag

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is now stationed in Florida, honoring American veterans with a 28-foot-wide American flag made of the dog tags of fallen soldiers.

Veterans, active duty volunteers and members of military families built the display, Fox 13 reported.

"It is designed out of the close to 7,000 dog tags of all those who have fallen in the War on Terror," the site said.

"There are 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide."

The display is open through Sunday on the Tampa Riverwalk for the Warrior Games.

