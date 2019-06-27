Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

Fallen Heroes Memorial in Florida made of dog tags of fallen soldiers as American flag

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
2019's Proud American HeroesVideo

2019's Proud American Heroes

This year has already had some surprising and heroic moments for several Americans. Take a look at some proud Americans from 2019.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is now stationed in Florida, honoring American veterans with a 28-foot-wide American flag made of the dog tags of fallen soldiers.

Veterans, active duty volunteers and members of military families built the display, Fox 13 reported.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is now stationed in Florida, honoring American veterans with a 28-foot-wide American flag made of the dog tags of fallen soldiers. (Courtesy of Tampa Convention Center)

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is now stationed in Florida, honoring American veterans with a 28-foot-wide American flag made of the dog tags of fallen soldiers. (Courtesy of Tampa Convention Center)

"It is designed out of the close to 7,000 dog tags of all those who have fallen in the War on Terror," the site said.

"There are 50 gold stars honoring all Gold Star families nationwide."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The display is open through Sunday on the Tampa Riverwalk for the Warrior Games.

Click for more from Fox 13.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.