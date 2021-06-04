Slain California firefighter's daughter wears his jacket at graduation

The daughter of a California firefighter killed at his station earlier this week wore his jacket to her high school graduation to honor him.

Joslyn Carlon graduated Thursday from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The ceremony fell just a few days after her father, Tory Carlon, 44, was shot at Station 81 in Agua Dulce.

Joslyn wore her father’s firefighter jacket over her graduation robes when she accepted her diploma.

Her gesture was not the only tribute to Tory: hundreds of firefighters from across the state showed up to support her, as well.

COLORADO ARMY VETS HONOR CIVIL WAR, WWII DEAD AND A BUFFALO SOLDIER

The firefighters wore black and stood at attention as the tearful Carlon family arrived at the ceremony, Fox 11 LA reported.

When Joslyn accepted her diploma, the firefighters made sure their full-throated support was loud and clear.

"[Her] father couldn’t be here, so we’re here," Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Nick Berkuta told NBC Los Angeles.

AUSTIN BURNING TRUCK HERO COPS REACT TO VIRAL FAME

Tory Carlon was killed Tuesday morning when off-duty firefighter and colleague Jonathan Tatone, 45, shot him and a fire captain. The captain was injured but survived and is recovering after surgery.

Tatone took his own life after the shooting, leaving the motive a mystery.

Carlon, a father of three daughters, had served at the department for two decades and was beloved by his colleagues.

VETERAN EDUCATION BILL AIMS TO BOLSTER SUPPORT FOR NATIVE AMERICAN MEMBERS

"He was a brave, committed, loyal member of the fire department," the chief told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The community of Agua Dulce is home to some 3,000 residents, making his loss that much more significant, ABC 7 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Carlon's family.