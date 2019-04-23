Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security
Published

177 fake sports rings seized by CBP, worth $11.7M if they’d been real: officials

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 23 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials on Tuesday said their officers intercepted 177 fake sports rings that would’ve had a multimillion-dollar price tag had they been authentic.

CBP officers working at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York discovered the fake memorabilia while examining incoming cargo from China on March 11, the agency said in a news release.

BORDER PATROL SPOTS DRONE TRYING TO HELP MIGRANTS ILLEGALLY ENTER AMERICA

If the seized rings had been real, they would’ve had “an estimated manufacturer suggested retail price of $11.7 million,” officials said.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday said their officers intercepted 177 fake sports rings that would’ve had a multimillion-dollar price tag had they been authentic.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Tuesday said their officers intercepted 177 fake sports rings that would’ve had a multimillion-dollar price tag had they been authentic. (Customs and Border Protection)

“The seized rings were infringing on the Major League Baseball (MLB), National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) trademarks,” according to the agency.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Troy Miller, the director of CBP’s New York field office, praised the seizure and the agency’s officers’ work.

“Every day CBP Officers protect the American public and its economy,” Miller said. “This most recent interception of counterfeit sports rings demonstrates the ongoing vigilance and commitment to the mission by our CBP Officers and Import Specialists.”