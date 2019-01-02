Expand / Collapse search
Facebook photo helps Washington deputies ID robbery suspect

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Luis Hernandez Santa Cruz, 27, was arrested on suspicion of robbery after investigators found him by using his Facebook profile picture. 

A Washington state man was arrested Monday in a string of crimes after investigators said they identified him through his Facebook profile picture.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that 27-year-old Luis Hernandez Santa Cruz was arrested on suspicion of at least two burglaries and robbery after deputies were able to track him down using Facebook.

The investigators said they associated the crimes with the name Luis and an anonymous tip led them to a profile on the social media platform that seemed to match video surveillance of a suspect from one of the burglarized homes.

Deputies said were able to connect Santa Cruz to that robbery and more unsolved cases.

He was taken to Grant County Jail where he remained as of Wednesday.

