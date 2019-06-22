‘Facebook fugitive,’ inspiration for country song, honors deal to surrender after 15,000 likes: reports

A fugitive in Connecticut who had agreed to surrender if his “wanted” post on Facebook collected 15,000 likes has kept his word, according to reports.

But Jose Simms, 30, did so belatedly, waiting until Wednesday after the post had received some 29,000 likes, FOX 6 of Springfield, Mass., reported.

Simms, who was believed to be homeless, contacted police in Enfield, Conn., who arrested him without incident, the report said.

THE LATEST: POLICE DEFEND FACEBOOK LIKES DEAL WITH FUGITIVE

The suspect was charged with four counts of first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear, after missing court dates regarding charges ranging from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child.

The so-called “Facebook fugitive” was being held on $30,500 bond, according to FOX 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simms had made the Facebook arrangement with police in Torrington, Conn., who defended the move by saying the resulting publicity generated leads about Simms’ whereabouts.

Torrington police announced the arrest -- on Facebook.

The case also inspired a country music parody song by the Nashville singing duo Dixie Jade.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.