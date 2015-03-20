Facebook deletes woman's notorious big game trophy photos; she replaces them with Fox montage

Facebook has deleted some big game trophy photos posted by a Texas Tech cheerleader, saying they violated its standards.

However, 19-year-old Kendall Jones later shared a Fox News Channel montage of the deleted photos of rhinos, elephants, lions and leopards killed or tranquilized.

Jones has received criticism and support online after posting the pictures of herself in Africa. Jones says on her public Facebook page that the hunts are legal.

A statement issued Thursday by Facebook says it removes "reported content that promotes poaching of endangered species, the sale of animals for organized fight or content that includes extreme acts of animal abuse."

Jones subsequently shared the "Fox & Friends" collection.

A Facebook spokesman declined to comment why the montage is permitted. Jones hasn't returned messages from The Associated Press.